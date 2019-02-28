CEDAR CITY — Through three quarters of Thursday afternoon’s 4A quarterfinal contest between the Bonneville Lakers and the Pine View Panthers, things were about as close and as even as they come.

So much so, that even though both Bonneville and Pine View had dominant quarters — the Lakers won the second period 20-12, while the Panthers responded with a 17-12 third quarter — only three points separated the teams heading into the final period.

That final period belonged squarely to Bonneville.

Led by seniors Zach Alspaugh and Hank Bushell, who scored 23 and 19 points, respectively, the Lakers turned a close contest into a runaway victory.

Bonneville defeated Pine View 60-46 at Southern Utah University's America First Events Center to advance in the tournament.

" I think that our senior leaders, the guys that we have relied on all year, they made big-time plays and it is a testament to their mental resolve. " Bonneville head coach Kyle Bullinger

The win secured the team its first semifinal appearance in well over a decade and the victory rested largely on the shoulders of Alspaugh and Bushell.

“I think that our senior leaders, the guys that we have relied on all year, they made big-time plays and it is a testament to their mental resolve,” Bonneville head coach Kyle Bullinger said. “Zach and Hank are great players. They have struggled offensively the last couple of weeks, but they always bring their defense, they bring their intensity and they bring their leadership every time we play. They made really good plays offensively. I thought overall we were really selfless as a team and made a lot of extra passes. The stats are going to show that those two — Alspaugh and Bushell — had big time games and I am proud of them.”

Alspaugh in particular was quite effective in the final period — he scored nine of the Lakers' 19 fourth-quarter points — as was fellow senior Kinnon Finder.

It was the Lakers' defense, however, that truly decided the game.

Bonneville limited Pine View to just eight fourth-quarter points and the Panthers’ final tally of 46 was 16 points below their season average.

A significant key was the Lakers' defense of the 3-point line, something they were forced to adjust early on thanks to the play of the Panthers’ Jared Koller (Koller finished the game with a team-high 19 points).

“The adjustment we made had to do with our ball screen defense, just because one of their players hit a couple of 3s,” Bullinger said. “Credit goes to the kids. We didn’t practice that a ton, but the basketball IQ of our senior class led the way.”

The seniors, including Alspaugh, Bushell and Finder, weren’t alone in their efforts Thursday, and according to Bushnell if the Lakers are to continue to succeed it’ll be the result of a collective team effort.

“It is going to have to be by committee for us, both defensively and offensively,” he said. “This (win) means a lot to our program, but mostly it means a lot for these kids. High school athletics is a fun moment. There is a reason you see so many 50-and 60-year olds screaming their lungs out during these games. It is an extremely important time and we appreciate the seriousness these boys bring every day, top to bottom in our program. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Bonneville will face the Bear River Bears in the semifinals at 5:50 p.m. Friday night.

The Bears upset the No. 1 seeded Orem Tigers 80-56 in the third quarterfinal contest, behind strong outings from Mark Huber, Wyatt Roholt and Ren Fonnesbeck.

The trio scored 21, 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Orem was paced by Carter Nehmer’s 16.

The contest was close and competitive throughout the first three quarters, but the Bears pulled away in the final period.

As Bear River began to gain separation, things unraveled quickly for Orem.

Puka Nacua and Ike Richards each fouled out midway through the period, while Ethan Slade and Taft Mitchell went on to earn technical fouls. Nacua was eventually ejected after a pair of technicals, the last of which came during the same sequence in which Slade and Mitchell earned theirs.

The subsequent six-point swing — Huber hit all six free throw attempts, two of which came courtesy of a common foul on Slade (Nacua’s second technical was countered by a technical foul on Roholt) — all but ended the game.