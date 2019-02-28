Volunteers from a number of local companies partnered with United Way of Salt Lake to visit schools for the National Education Association's Read Across America Day, which is held in conjunction with what would have been the 115th birthday of Dr. Seuss on Saturday. The national event, now in its 22nd year, is designed to encourage students to find the fun in reading.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.