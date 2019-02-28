PROVO — A Utah teen who hid her deceased newborn in her closet drawer last year has been making progress in weekly therapy sessions and will remain on probation.

"It sounds like treatment's going better. It's important that you keep that up," 4th District Judge Suchada Bazzelle told her at a Thursday hearing.

"Yeah," the now 18-year-old woman replied with an enthusiastic nod. She is working three jobs, has moved out of her family's home and is doing well in counseling, said probation officer Melissa Anderson.

Last March, at age 17, the girl gave birth in her Saratoga Springs home without telling anyone and later put the newborn's body in the drawer, court documents say. She later admitted to desecration of a dead body, a third-degree felony, said Chris Yanelli, deputy Utah County attorney. The Deseret News typically does not name those in the juvenile system.

The teen had told police she was raped in August 2017 by a man she didn't know, becoming pregnant and later giving birth in the family's bathtub, where the child was under water for several minutes, charges state. Her father found the deceased infant wrapped in a shirt and robe in the drawer in April, court documents say.

Saratoga Springs police tried to identify the baby's father but ran out of leads and closed the case last month, said Cpl. Jason Ruch.

The judge ordered the teen to three additional months of probation and therapy. She is due back in court in May.