SANDY — One of the storylines to emerge over the last month as Real Salt Lake has held training camp in preparation for the 2019 season is how deep the roster is, with some calling it the most talented group the franchise has ever had.

As the season gets ready to begin on Saturday against the Houston Dynamo on the road, third-year head coach Mike Petke acknowledged that his club, which snuck into the playoffs last season when the LA Galaxy lost to the Dynamo on the last day of the campaign, could be good, but he’s not ready to say it has arrived yet.

“I know what was said, deepest team in history and all that, and I don’t buy into any of that,” he said earlier this week. “We have a talented team. We do. It’s a bit more talented than last year, and last year we had a talented team.”

Petke said the preseason provided him a good opportunity to understand where his team is at from a few different standpoints.

“There were some very, very good things in preseason, and there were still some very glaring things that we still have to work on,” he said. “I have the pulse of this team after this long, and I recognize that we’re not a team yet that, every game, is going to do what we worked on all week.

“Where are we? We’re a team that, early in the season, we’re going to still be ironing things out as we did early last season and when I took over, but we’re a team that’s capable to get to where we need to get sooner than we have in the last two years.”

With another playoff berth being RSL’s goal, here are four storylines to monitor as the season unfolds.

PLAYER COMPETITION

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Players await instruction during a Real Salt Lake practice at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Even though Petke isn’t ready to say overly glowing things about his team just yet, it’s true that the squad is deep. Up front, new designated player Sam Johnson is added at striker to a mix that includes reigning MLS Rookie of the Year Corey Baird, 2018 team leader in goals Damir Kreilach, the dynamic Albert Rusnak, along with Joao Plata and Jefferson Savarino.

In the middle, newcomer Everton Luiz should vie for a key role, and veteran Luke Mulholland is back from injury. Along the back, another veteran, Tony Beltran, has also returned after a long injury absence, and Nedum Onuoha should be more comfortable after arriving during the 2018 summer transfer window.

“It’s very good problems to have, but it’s not always fun,” Petke said of his job coaching a deep roster.

Regarding Beltran and Mulholland, Petke said, “I’ve definitely seen the improvement in both of them (during preseason). Are both of them where I think they can be? No, but that’s expected.”

ROAD WARRIORS?

In 2018, a young RSL team went 11-2-4 at home, but was almost the inverse on the road, going 3-11-3. This season, nine of the team’s first 15 contests are away from Rio Tinto Stadium. Can the group play well enough away from home early to not dig too much of a hole in the quest for a playoff spot?

“The type of team that we are, especially on the road last year, we need equal parts capable players on the ball on the road and equal parts guys who are going to put it in for 90 minutes because that’s ultimately the difference-maker in a league like this,” Petke said.

YOUNG PLAYERS GETTING OLDER

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Brooks Lennon guards Joao Plata during a Real Salt Lake practice at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

Last season, a bunch of young homegrown players contributed significantly to the club, including Baird, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Brooks Lennon and Sebastian Saucedo.

As bright as the future may look because of that, Petke isn’t ready to make any guarantees about the youngsters this season.

“Experience is just a word, and it’s about time, but it doesn’t mean that they’ve taken that experience and put it into this season,” he said. “That’s going to come down to them and that’s going to come down to understanding and recognizing what they’ve been through.”

CONDENSED SCHEDULE

The season will start on around the same date it has in years past but will end about three weeks earlier this season, meaning there will be more stretches in which multiple games are played close together.

“Hopefully it’s going to come out better than not in those critical moments,” Petke said. “Now we have to rely on everybody.”

Looking ahead to the end of the season, the playoff format will also be different in MLS in 2019. More in line with a league like the NBA, seven teams in each conference will make the postseason, but only the top seed will get a bye. Additionally, teams will not be reseeded after rounds.

RSL’s regular season will end Oct. 6 on the road against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.