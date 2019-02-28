SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a teen during their lunch break from school has denied a charge of manslaughter.

The teen, who allegedly told police he had never handled a gun before and thought the safety was on, appeared briefly in 3rd District Juvenile Court on Thursday. Earlier this month, he entered a denial, the equivalent of a not guilty plea, his attorney, Sophia Moore, said.

The teen, who is being held in a detention center, sat quietly as a probation officer said a therapist will begin visiting him in detention soon. The Deseret News has chosen not to name him at this time.

On Feb. 5, Marquez Grajeda, 15, was fatally shot in the bedroom of a house at 1347 W. 2320 South, when several teens and adults were inside, police said. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

One of the teens told police he had brought a handgun to the house and set it down, but another teen picked it up, then pointed it at Marquez's head and fired, court documents say. A friend drove the suspected gunman to a pond, where prosecutors say he threw the weapon in the water.

In addition to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, the 14-year-old boy has also denied a charge of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. He is due back in court later this month.

Family members of Marquez attended the hearing in T-shirts with his photograph Thursday. They declined comment.