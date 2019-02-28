SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is opening the first weekend of March with a wide range of events. Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Chicago Nights,” the Apollo 11 movie, a genealogy conference and Utah Children Theatre’s visiting magician Elias “Lefty” Caress are all on the list.

Muse

“Strung out, falling from the big time / Welcome to infinite black skies,” Matt Bellamy, the lead singer of sensational rock band Muse, sings on “Thought Contagion,” a popular single from the band’s latest album, “Simulation Theory.” The band will perform “Simulation Theory” and more at Vivint Arena Feb. 28.

While fans know the band delivers intense audio drama and exceptional lyricism on record, Muse’s live performances are no less ambitious, described by the band’s drummer, Dominic Howard, as “look(ing) like what the album artwork looks like. And that artwork is obviously very colorful and neon and action-packed.” Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., 301 South Temple, $39.50-$94.99 (801-325-2000, muse.mu).

Shut-Up & Dance — 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Chicago Nights,' 'Reflections'

Brought to you by the creators of some of the state’s most popular dance shows including “Thriller” and “The Redux Nut-Cracker,” Odyssey Dance Theatre will open its spring season with three different shows which comprise the group's popular “Shut-Up & Dance” series. The three shows — “Romeo and Juliet,” “Chicago Nights” and “Reflections,” a collection of the company’s best pieces over the past 25 years — will run Feb. 27-March 9 at Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. President’s Circle, times vary, $25.50-$45.50 (801-581-7100, odysseydance.com).

Provided by Odyssey Dance Odyssey Dance Theatre performs "Reflections."

RootSTech Conference 2019

For those interested in their family lineage, the upcoming RootsTech conference, happening March 1-2, has a lot to offer. An annual 4-day conference brought to Salt Lake City each year, RootsTech offers individuals the opportunity to learn about genealogy.

"With over 300 breakout sessions, an exciting lineup of celebrity speakers and a gigantic expo hall, we’ve got something we’re sure you’ll love,” the RootsTech website said. March 1-2, opens at 8 a.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, free-$249 (rootstech.org).

Magic Show at Utah Children's Theatre

What kid doesn’t love magic? As a part of Utah Children’s Theatre Magic Show Series, magician Elias "Lefty" Caress will be performing on Friday and Saturday.

“Caress not only does magic tricks, but also tells jokes and juggles as part of his act. He has worked full time as a magician for eight years, performing at many different venues in Utah and surrounding states,” Utah Children’s Theatre told the Deseret News. March 1, 7 p.m.; March 2, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $12, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org).

Apollo 11 Movie — IMAX Limited Screening

National Aeronautics and Space Administration The crew of Apollo 11.

The highly anticipated Apollo 11 documentary — “50 years in the making,” according to the film’s website — is opening at IMAX in select theatres for one week only.

“Crafted from a newly discovered trove of 65mm footage and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, 'Apollo 11' takes us straight into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission — the one that first put men on the moon and forever made Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin into household names,” according to IMAX's website. Feb. 28, times vary, Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons, 9335 State St., Sandy (801-304-4577, megaplex.com); Megaplex Theatres at Geneva, 600 N. Mill Rd., Vineyard, (801-841-3270, megaplex.com)

'Casablanca' in concert

Sound is one of the most important aspects of film, right? This weekend, watch "Casablanca" in its entirety on a large screen while the Utah Symphony orchestra follows with the original Max Steiner score — live.

"Winner of the Academy Award for best picture and lauded as one of the greatest movies of all times by the American Film Institute, 'Casablanca' sweeps you up in the action as Rick (Humphrey Bogart) struggles to do what is right for himself and for his long-lost love, Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman)," Utah Symphony's website said. March 1-2, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$86 for general, $10 for students, subtitles provided (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org).

The Planet We Call Home

For anyone eager to educate themselves about the environmental challenges facing our planet, Ogden Nature Center’s speaker series is sure to shed light on obfuscated topics.

“Global warming is a frequently misunderstood and politicized topic, but there are five basic things that everyone should know,” Ogden Nature Center’s website wrote. “This talk brings attendees up-to-speed on the latest climate science. Solutions that are being deployed right here in our own backyard to solve this wicked problem will also be addressed." Speakers include Jenn Bodine & Dan Bedford from Weber State University. March 4, 6 p.m.-midnight, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members, preregistration required (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org).