SANDY — A 7-year-old boy who police say suffered critical injuries due to abuse from his mother has died.

Sandy police confirmed Thursday that the young boy had died. His mother, Reyna Elizabeth Flores-Rosales, 30, could now be charged with more severe crimes.

Flores-Rosales was arrested Tuesday for investigation of two counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment after her son was found not breathing and without a pulse, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Emergency crews were called to her home, 7890 S. Manzano Drive, where Flores-Rosales claimed she found her son unresponsive on the floor of the shower after he had been in for an hour, the report states.

But paramedics noted "multiple injuries and scars on (his) body in various stages of healing. (He) had older burns on parts of his body as well as what appeared to be scars or ligature marks on his neck. He had scrapes and cuts on his nose, ear and hands and deeper wounds on his left leg, left hand and armpit," the report states.

The boy was taken to Alta View Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital where doctors found he was suffering from "significant head trauma," according to the report.

"They ruled out an accident as a possible cause. They compared the damage and the bleeding on the brain to what is seen in shaken baby syndrome," officers wrote in the report.

A witness told investigators that Flores-Rosales has been reported to the Division of Child and Family Services in the past because her son "constantly had new bruises, marks and injuries," according to police.

According to court records, Flores-Rosales was convicted of felony drug distribution in 2015. She was given a suspended one-to-15-year prison sentence and placed on probation. A warrant was also issued for her arrest in that case in 2017 for Flores-Rosales to be released to immigration officials for deportation, but that warrant was recalled in September. Court records do not indicate whether Flores-Rosales was deported.