SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended their summit in Hanoi Thursday morning (U.S. time) without making any deal between the U.S. and North Korea.

Neither side reached an agreement on denuclearization of North Korea, according to The New York Times.

“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump said after the summit.

“Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn’t do that,” he said. “They were willing to denuke a large portion of the areas that we want, but we couldn’t give up all of the sanctions for that.”

A number of opinion writers and columnists opined on the lack of a deal, which we’ve rounded up for you below.

The New York Times’ editorial board wrote that Trump’s personal touch to negotiations doesn’t always work.

“The outcome in Hanoi demonstrated the hazards of the personal diplomacy with authoritarian leaders that has become Mr. Trump’s stock-in-trade. From Vladimir Putin’s protestations of innocence on election meddling to Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s denial that he had the journalist Jamal Khashoggi murdered, Mr. Trump has shown that he trusts despots over his own government. His fawning over dictators like Mr. Kim continues to erode the moral foundation that for generations has supported American diplomacy, and its notion of America’s role in the world.”

Evan Vucci, Associated Press President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote that Trump’s “about-face” on Otto Warmbier — who was captured by North Korea and later died upon his return to the U.S. — was “shocking” and “shameful.” This is after Trump was pretty angry about the Warmbier situation back when it happened in 2017.

“So why did Trump reverse course on Warmbier and North Korea? Simple: Because it was the politically expedient thing to do.”

Ilan Berman, senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council, wrote for USA Today that Trump and the White House need a “plan B” for North Korea.

“Whatever transpired between the two leaders in Vietnam, there’s still hope that the two countries could eventually find their way back to the negotiating table. International negotiations are complex affairs, and talks over North Korea’s nuclear program — which Pyongyang has long viewed as a staple of regime stability — are bound to be particularly thorny.

“But a negotiated deal isn’t an assured outcome, or even necessarily a probable one. That’s why Washington needs to put Pyongyang on notice as to exactly what will happen if the two countries don’t eventually come to an acceptable meeting of the minds.”

The Washington Post’s editorial board wrote that the Hanoi summit failure exposed the president's weak diplomacy skills.

“The president supposed that his personal and improvisational diplomacy, featuring unwarranted and unseemly flattery of a murderous tyrant, would make possible the substantive steps toward disarmament that the regime has resisted for decades. Instead, he was presented by Mr. Kim with a patently unacceptable offer that left him no choice but to walk away.”

Evan Vucci, AP President Donald Trump, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, concludes a news conference after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.

The Guardian published an editorialthat said Trump’s claim to be a deal maker fell flat in Hanoi.

“Mr. Trump’s vanity diplomacy has strengthened the North Korean leader. A humbler, more careful and more pragmatic approach, seeking to freeze rather than eradicate the weapons programme, would have been a far wiser course.”

A Washington Post cartoon joked about Trump’s ability to make deals.

Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times wrote that the Trump-Kim summit was a “failure.” However, he wrote that Trump “was right to walk rather than accept a bad deal.”

“Still, there are significant risks ahead. The most important is that North Korea may return to testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, for that would mark a huge escalation of tensions and renewed concerns about brinkmanship and war.

“Unfortunately, North Korea is an otherwise unimportant country that gets attention only when it behaves provocatively. So its leaders have learned that their best leverage is to fire missiles, detonate warheads or start up nuclear complexes.”

Evan Vucci, Associated Press President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.

Victor Cha, a former National Security Council director for Asia, wondered in his piece for The New York Times if Trump will take a more aggressive stance on North Korea now.

“Indeed, he may lose interest in the issue as he becomes distracted by the Mueller report, trade negotiations with China, Venezuela’s political crisis, and Indo-Pakistan relations. And if he gives up on diplomacy completely, then it’s either back to the fire-and-fury of 2017 or the de facto acceptance of North Korea as a state armed with nuclear weapons. Either outcome will make Americans less secure.”

Fox News opinion writer Christian Whiton wrote that Trump’s decision to walk away from a deal was similar to President Ronald Reagan walking away from the Soviet Union in a 1986 summit in Reykjavik, Iceland.

“Trump already has a victory of sorts, in that he seems to have frozen in place previous progress with North Korea over the disastrous situation he inherited from Barack Obama. This includes a halt to North Korean nuclear and ballistic-missile tests, the partial dismantling of some facilities, the return of American hostages, and a return of the remains of our Korean War dead.”

Evan Vucci, Associated Press North Korean leader Kim Jong Un listens to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.

James Jay Carafano wondered in his Fox News piece what Kim will do after the summit.

“Both sides will go home, assess what happened, and decide where to go from here. Since both nations have invested substantially in the negotiating process, it would make no sense for North Korea to throw that away and go back to issuing fruitless threats.

“Nor would it be wise for North Korea to resume taking provocative acts. Not only would that undermine the goodwill Kim has built-up, it would actually make the U.S. look wise for not trusting Kim’s professions of good intentions and improved behavior.”

Fred Kaplan wrote for Slate that Trump and Kim failed to make a breakthrough and that might be the best move for now.