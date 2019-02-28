SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel has created plenty excitement this year with the upcoming releases of "Captain Marvel," dropping March 8, "Avengers: Endgame," dropping April 26 and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," dropping July 5.

However, according to ComicBook.com, "Deadpool" co-creator Robert Liefeld posted on Twitter about a Marvel movie drought for a year following the newest "Spider-Man" installment.

Still wrapping my head around the fact that there are no Marvel movies currently filming. So a full year absent Marvel films following Spider Man? — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 27, 2019

He said there are "no Marvel movies currently filming."

ComicBook.com clarified that "Spider-Man: Far From Home" — which will debut in July 2019 — is technically a Sony film, although it is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even though it may not seem like a long time to wait, considering the fact that two Marvel movies have been released almost every year since "Iron Man" debuted in 2008, the wait is an unusual change, according to ComicBook.com.

The next Marvel movie, currently untitled, will drop May 1, 2020, according to ComicBook.com.

Read more on details regarding "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" here.