LAYTON — A grandmother visiting family in Utah is accused of attacking her pregnant daughter and stabbing a man who came to her defense, according to charges filed Thursday.

Felicia Sherice Jordan, 39, was charged in 2nd District Court with two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony.

On Sunday, Jordan was showering when her 5-year-old granddaughter knocked several times saying she needed to use the bathroom, the charges state. Jordan then got into an argument with the girl's mother, her own daughter, about how Jordan was talking to the young girl, the charges state.

"Jordan felt like she was disrespected and she snapped. She grabbed a glass plate and threw it at (her daughter) trying to hit her in the head," according to the charges.

The plate missed, but broke when it hit a wall and the daughter's foot was cut, according to charging documents.

"Jordan then seized a large kitchen knife and began to charge at (her daughter)," the charges state.

Another person, a male, then stepped in to try and stop the attack, but Jordan "stabbed him in the neck and he began to bleed quite a bit," the charges state. The charges do not identify the male victim.

Jordan continued to say her daughter "needed to die," the charges state.

The two victims ran out of the apartment and called police.

"When asked about her intent, she said, 'When you are in a fight and you have your gun out, you know how it's gonna be. Same thing.' She intended to 'put her down like the dog she is,' meaning, 'I brought her into this world, I can take her out of it,'" Jordan told police, according to the charges.

The daughter's two children, ages 5 and 3, witnessed the alleged attack, the charges state.

Prosecutors noted in charging documents that the grandmother "is from out of ... Chicago and is a documented gang member of the Gangster Disciples," and asked that she be held without bail.