SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Utah State women's basketball team recorded a 65-52 victory over San Diego State on Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena on Wednesday night.

Three Aggies (13-14, 8-8 Mountain West) scored in double figures as junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett had 19 points, while junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy and senior guard Rachel Brewster each scored 12 points. Dufficy and Brewster both flirted with a double-double as well as Dufficy had nine rebounds and Brewster had eight.

Junior guard Eliza West recorded her second double-digit assist outing of the season with 11 dimes.

Dufficy scored the opening seven points for the Aggies for the 7-2 advantage in the first quarter. USU closed out the period with a 12-2 run after layups from Bassett and West, a jumper from senior center Deja Mason, a West layup and back-to-back Brewster layups for the 19-6 lead at the end of the period.

After a Brewster layup gave USU the 24-10 lead in the second quarter, SDSU used an 11-0 run to make it a three-point game at 24-21 with 2:16 on the clock. A Dufficy trey and layup from junior guard Olivia West pushed the Aggies' lead out to eight at 29-21 going into the half.

The teams traded buckets to open the third quarter before a 5-0 San Diego State run trimmed USU's lead to one, 35-34. Free throws from Brewster and a Bassett free throw line jumper extended the lead to 39-34. Both teams scored one more bucket apiece as the Aggies held a 41-36 lead at the break.

There was again some back-and-forth to start the final stanza before Bassett free throws, a trey from freshman guard Steph Gorman and a Brewster layup extended the lead back out to double figures, 57-46, with 5:19 to play. The Aggies maintained the double-digit advantage, leading by 16, 65-49, after a Dufficy layup and an O. West three. SDSU would hit one final three as the Aggies won, 65-52.

San Diego State (10-16, 5-10 MW) had three players score in double figures, led by freshman guard Sophia Ramos with 15 points.

Utah State finished the night shooting 42.4 percent (25-of-59) from the floor, 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from behind the arc and 81.8 percent (9-of-11) at the free throw line. San Diego State shot 41.7 percent (20-of-48) from the field, 37.5 percent (3-of-8) from behind the 3-point line and 52.9 percent (9-of-17) at the free throw line.

Utah State wraps up its two-game road trip in Reno, Nev., as the Aggies take on Nevada (10-16, 6-9 MW) on Saturday at 2 p.m.