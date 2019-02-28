CEDAR CITY — All season long, the magic number for Green Canyon basketball was sixty nine. The Wolves were a perfect 17-0 when they scored as least that many points in a contest, 0-5 when they didn’t.

Thus, when Green Canyon reached that threshold with with just under two minutes remaining in Thursday’s 4A quarterfinal contest against the Payson Lions, held at Southern Utah University's America First Event Center, it seemed all but assured that they’d walk away victorious.

Fortunately for the Lions, the Wolves’ magic stayed in Cache Valley.

Despite trailing by as many as 12 points, and being thoroughly beaten in the opening quarter, Payson rallied to defeat Green Canyon 76-74.

Logan Sorensen led the way with 21 points, while Hayden Roundy and Samuel Mitchell added 16 points, apiece.

Kade Rowley finished with just six points, but his final bucket was the game-winner, a layup with just over four seconds left. That shot will go down in Payson history, as it propelled the Lions into the semifinals for the first time in five years.

“We made it to the quarterfinals last year and then we had a bad first quarter. That was kind of the deal today,” Payson head coach Anthony Mitchell said. “We came out and weren’t at our best, but we followed it up with three awesome quarters. Our guys competed, they battled and what game. Awesome finish.”

The finish was anything but assured early on, as Green Canyon came out on fire to start the contest, particularly from behind the arc.

The Wolves finished with 18 3-pointers on the day, nearly a third of which came in that opening frame.

The hot shooting lifted the Wolves to a 22-16 advantage at the end of one, a edge that would grow to 28-16 early in the second.

“Credit Green Canyon,” said Mitchell. “They came out shooting on fire. We just kept thinking they’ve got to start missing and fortunately they did. Not so fortunate for them, but for us and I am glad they did.”

When the Wolves went cold the Lions took advantage and rallied to tie the game at 38 points to end the half.

“At the beginning of the season we wouldn’t have done that,” Mitchell said. “We lost a couple close ones early in the year where we had the lead in the fourth quarter, but ended up losing them. We learned from those loses. We worked on that in practice and learned from our mistakes. We executed today.”

From the break on, the game was as close as they come, with neither team able to gain much if any separation.

When Payson, powered by Sorensen, went on a run in the third, the Wolves, notably Spencer Panter, Jordan Alder and Mckay Yorgason, answered (Panter finished the game with a team-high 18 points).

The same happened midway through the fourth quarter.

Green Canyon appeared primed to pull away, but a series of plays by Payon’s Connor Bateman allowed the Lions to keep pace.

“We have five, six, seven guys who can all make plays,” Mitchell said. “They have confidence and they all have the green light. Connor stepped up and made some great plays for us.”

Ultimately, the Lions made one or two more plays than the Wolves, the last of which came when Sorensen found Rowley open under the basket for the game-winner.

“What a game,” Mitchell repeated. “Awesome, awesome finish.”

Up next for the Lions is a semifinal showdown, Friday night at 7:30, against the Sky View Bobcats.