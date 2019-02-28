SALT LAKE CITY — MyKayla Skinner couldn’t help but stare off into the distance, muttering the words “I don’t know,” over and over again.

Missy Reinstadtler struggled to get words out herself, noting that “this is so hard.”

Sydney Soloski managed to collect her thoughts, but only after she took meaningful time to sort through them.

Those responses, as varied as the gymnasts who had them, were the result of an inquiry about Utah gymnastics’ senior class.

Saturday afternoon’s meet against No. 9 Michigan is the final home meet of the season, aka Senior Day.

It will be dedicated to four Red Rocks — Kari Lee, Shannon McNatt, MaKenna Merrell-Giles and Macey Roberts — and for good reason, as they have had a lasting impact on the program.

They’ve brought home Pac-12 championships, earned multiple NCAA championship appearances, and boast regular Super Six finishes.

Lee and Merrell-Giles have earned nine All-America awards between them, while both Merrell-Giles and McNatt have been regional event champions.

Furthermore, Lee, Merrell-Giles and Roberts are each currently ranked among the best in the country.

And yet, for Skinner, Reinstadtler and Soloski, gymnastics rarely came into play when they thought about the impact of this year’s seniors.

Rather, it was the friendships formed, bonds created and love shared — those things so often kept with the most meaningful people in our lives — that they will remember the most.

It was for that reason that any response at all was so difficult, yet respond they did.

In the case of Lee, each gymnast expressed that they’ll simply miss talking to her. Lee has always been a confidant, a help and a support.

“Kari is one of my favorites,” Skinner said. “She is always right there and it is going to be weird not having her. It is kind of scary, because she has always been someone I could talk to.”

“Kari is great,” Reinstadtler added. “She has always been someone I could talk to and have a good time with, just laugh about the stupidest stuff.”

“I always text Kari if I need anything,” said Soloski. “She’s always more than willing to help everyone. She makes everyone feel loved, inside and outside the gym.”

The musings concerning McNatt were varied, but respect and leadership ultimately rang through.

“Shannon is so freaking smart. You don’t feel like you are worthy of her time,” Soloski said, chuckling. “She is so brilliant and she does a lot outside the team with SAC, our student advisory council.”

It is her position on the Crimson Council, her dedication to everything Utah athletics, that Reinstadtler touted.

“She has been a big leader for me in terms of doing great things outside of the gym. We both go through a lot with school, we are both in pretty difficult majors, so she is definitely someone I relate to outside of gymnastics. She has really helped me to set myself up for a great life once gymnastics is done.”

As for Merrell-Giles, it is her positivity, her sheer love for anything and everything gymnastics that the Red Rocks will never forget.

“I have never met anyone who loves gymnastics more than Kenna does,” Soloski said. “Her love for gymnastics has made me feel fortunate and grateful for what I have been given here. She really brings a very positive and optimistic outlook to everything.”

“MaKenna just brightens my day no matter what. She can always put me in a better mood,” Reinstadtler added. “Just her constant positivity and radiant smile. She will always have a special place in my life because of that.”

Then there is Roberts, who will be remembered quite simply as the best of friends.

“She has always been someone I have looked up to, just her sweet spirit,” said Skinner. “I feel like every time I am with Macey I can be myself. That will be another hard thing to lose.”

“Macey made me immediately feel like part of the family here,” added Soloski. “She is super outgoing, fun and the sweetest person I have ever met.”

“I get a whole year of memories with Macey,” Reinstadtler said. “We lived together in the dorms and were basically inseparable. We share a really special bond and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Ultimately, the departure of each senior is something no one on the team is quite ready for.

“It is going to be a big change when they are gone and I don’t know how I am going to deal with it,” Skinner said. “They have brought so much to the team. I am not ready for it.”

Red Rocks on the air

No. 5 Utah (197.220)

vs. No. 9 Michigan (196.675)

Saturday, 2 p.m. MST

Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700

Online: pac-12.com/live