SALT LAKE CITY — Twitter has been "Burnin' Up" over rumors of a potential Jonas Brothers reunion. And Thursday E! News confirmed the rumors on Twitter that the Jonas Brothers are in fact reuniting, finally.

And they will be dropping their new single at midnight.

🚨 THIS IS AN S.O.S. 🚨 The reunion rumors are true and the Jonas Brothers are releasing a new single at midnight. pic.twitter.com/JCRG60MhYG — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2019

Jonas Brothers fans have been talking about the rumors of the band getting back together on Twitter for days.

these Jonas Brothers reunion rumors better not be false pic.twitter.com/k9NFRTBPgc — P A R K E R (@ParkerbHudson) February 19, 2019

Jonas Brothers reunion rumors got me like pic.twitter.com/HRLQgJexJR — SUSAN (@susanteza) February 19, 2019

I really need these Jonas Brothers reunion rumors to be true — Lindsay Peake (@Lindsay_Johanna) February 27, 2019

Background: The Jonas Brothers officially announced their breakup in 2013 after years of topping charts and winning awards.

Fast forward almost five years to January 2018 when fans started talking about a potential reunion when the Jonas Brothers reactivated their Instagram, according to ETonline.

The buzz came after the Jonas Brothers posted on Twitter about their new single "Sucker" that will be dropping at midnight.

A clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" also dropped announcing the brothers' band reunion, according to People.com. The Jonas Brothers will join James Corden March 4–7 for "The Late Late Show."

The clip is of Corden picking up each of the Jonas Brothers during Carpool Karaoke. After realizing he just picked up all three Jonas brothers, Corden said, "Wait. Hang on. Is what I think is happening, is it happening?"

According to ETonline, the Jonas Brothers will participate in different sketches on "The Late Late Show," including an interview on Monday giving details about the band's reunion and eventually a performance of their new single "Sucker."

The Jonas Brothers also posted a video on Twitterof Nick and Kevin turning a table and Joe walking in, throwing back to a video posted years ago.

Just for you guys 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IaYohmXMBv — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) February 28, 2019

when everyone thought one direction would reunite first but the Jonas brothers swoop in pic.twitter.com/BQ2PE02Q5P — hails (@virtualhailey) February 19, 2019

According Us Weekly, the Jonas Brothers confirmed their reunion earlier in February. Us Weekly also reported a possible documentary project to be unrolled in the future.