PROVO — BYU announced Thursday that due to construction at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the spring football game will be held March 23 at the school's west campus field, the former Provo High School football field.

In 2016, BYU bought the Provo High School property for $25 million. The university rented the property to the Provo School District, which built a new school in west Provo that was finished last August.

The Cougars open spring practices Monday.

Traditionally, the annual spring scrimmage is held at Edwards Stadium. But renovations are ongoing at the stadium, including the construction of structural sections at the four corners of the stadium that will connect the existing four independent stadium stands at the mezzanine level.

No additional seating will be part of the construction, but the renovations will allow visitors to walk between the stands without having to return to ground level.

The construction project will also increase the number of restrooms in the stadium as women's, men's and family-friendly facilities on the north and south mezzanine levels will be added.

The construction project began at the end of the 2018 football season and is scheduled to be completed before the 2019 season.

BYU hosts Utah in the season-opener Aug. 29.