KEARNS — An ex-girlfriend is accused of setting a pair of car fires in Kearns earlier this week.

Jessica Halee Wright, 27, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of arson.

On Monday, two vehicles parked at 5016 W. Longmore Drive (6175 South) — one in the driveway and one in front of the house — were set on fire. Damage to both vehicles was more than $5,000 each. Investigators previously reported that they believed an accelerant was used on both vehicles.

According to a Salt Lake County Jail report, investigators found three nearby surveillance cameras that recorded a woman getting out of a Honda near the house.

"The video shows the female walk west along Longmore Drive to the above address with a small gas can in her left hand. The female pours an unknown ignitable liquid onto an SUV in the driveway then ignites the liquid with an unknown ignition source. She then proceeds to another small passenger car parked in the street and video shows the female pour an unknown liquid from the gas can onto the passenger car," the report states.

The homeowners were shown the videos and identified the Honda as belonging to Wright, who is the ex-girlfriend of the homeowner's son, according to the report.