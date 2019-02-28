MIDVALE — A Unified police officer was temporarily knocked unconscious Thursday while trying to place a man in handcuffs, according to police.

Just before 10 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle with temporary tags that were expired and attempted to pull the man over, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. The man appeared to be "evasive" before finally pulling into a parking stall near 7350 South and 445 West, she said.

Because of how the man was acting, the officer had him step out of his vehicle to place him in handcuffs while he figured out what was going on, Gray said. While the man had his back to the officer and was about to be placed in the cuffs, he whipped his head back and head-butted the officer, she said.

The officer fell to the ground. It was not immediately known if the head butt or fall caused him to be knocked out for a few seconds, Gray said. A citizen saw what was happening and when the officer came to, pointed in the direction of where the man fled. Backup officers swarmed the area and the man was captured, Gray said.

The name of the 25-year-old man was not immediately released. Gray said the man had a minor outstanding warrant, but no significant criminal history, his car was not stolen and nothing unusual was found in his vehicle, leaving police wondering why he allegedly assaulted the officer.

