ZION NATIONAL PARK — Climbing routes on cliffs used by nesting peregrine falcons will temporarily close Friday.

According to the National Park Service, the closures are implemented due to the peregrines' sensitivity to disturbance during the nesting season. If disturbed, the nesting pair may abandon their nest site and not nest again until the following year. The closure date is based on analysis of data collected from 2001-18.

The following cliffs will be closed to climbing: Angels Landing, Cable Mountain, The Great White Throne (beyond single and double-pitched climbs), Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs), The Sentinel, Mountain of the Sun, North Twin Brother, Tunnel Wall, The East Temple, Mount Spry, The Streaked Wall, Mount Kinesava, and the Middle Fork of Taylor Creek.

All other cliffs will remain open to climbing.

Park biologists will monitor the peregrines’ nesting activity and cliffs that have been closed but are not being used for nest sites will be reopened when nest locations have been determined, typically by late April or early May. Those cliffs being used for nest sites this year will be monitored until the chicks fledge, usually in late July, and then will be reopened to climbing.