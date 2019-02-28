Utah Royals' players helped assemble 5,000 “pantry packs” to feed children with food insecurity in Davis County at the Chevron Salt Lake Refinery Administration Building in North Salt Lake on Thursday. According to organizers, 1 in 4 children in Davis County experiences food hardship. Chevron is the official community partner of Utah Royals FC, and both collaborate on various initiatives in support of local youth.

