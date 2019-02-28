SALT LAKE CITY — For the third year in a row, Salt Lake City International Airport recorded a record-breaking year for passenger growth.

According to airport statistics, passenger counts totaled more than. 25.5 million, an increase of 5.6 percent. This is the first time the airport has logged more than 25 million passengers within a 12-month period.

During the 12 months, domestic passengers totaled just over 24.2 million, an increase of nearly5.14 percent. International passengers totaled nearly 1.1 million, an increase of 17.26 percent.

According to airport officials, the current facility, which is undergoing a $3.6 billion expansion, was built to accommodate 10 million domestic passengers.