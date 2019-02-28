SALT LAKE CITY — A bill banning abortions solely based on a Down syndrome diagnosis passed the Senate without debate Thursday and now goes to Gov. Gary Herbert for his action.

HB166, sponsored by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, contains a "trigger" provision that spells out the ban would not take effect until a court ruled on its constitutionality.

The bill cleared the Senate on a final vote of 20-6, with all six Democratic senators opposed and every Republican on floor supporting the measure. There was no discussion in the Senate before Wednesday's initial vote, also along party lines.

When the bill was considered by the House, Lisonbee told representatives "social engineering is alive and well in Utah's abortion clinics and doctor's offices today as we see the eradication of babies with Down syndrome."