SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple news organizations had a chance to tour the “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge” theme park at Disneyland already, offering full reviews of the new theme park.

As we’ve reported before, the “Galaxy’s Edge” theme park will bring guests to the fictional planet of Batuu, which is located in the “Star Wars” universe’s outer rim. You immediately become a character in the planet’s story by stepping into the theme park.

Rides: The park will have two major attractions. One is called “Rise of the Resistance,” which will take you inside a Resistance base and then onto a transport ship that gets captured by a Star Destroyer, according to CNN. You'll see AT-ATs among other classic “Star Wars” places. It will be one of the longest rides in Disneyland.

Then, there’s “Smugglers Run,” which will let you pilot the Millennium Falcon on a mission to deliver cargo across the galaxy, according to CNN. The ride includes the full pilot deck. Guests will have a chance to pilot the ship and see how successful they are at delivering cargo.

Build your own lightsaber: That’s right. Guests can visit Savi’s Workshop to build their own lightsabers, according to /Film. Guests will choose from specific kits to help them build their lightsaber. You can choose between green, red, blue and purple-colored crystals for the blade. You can remove the crystals and buy multiple ones, too. The entire device will cost $110 for the hilt and $50 more for the blade. Read more about the shops at Gizmodo.

Build your own droid: It’s not just lightsabers. You can build your own droid, either an R2 model like R2D2, or a BB-series like BB-8.

App experience: Yes, there will be an app experience for this park, according to /Film. You will choose to align yourself with the Resistance or the First Order. The app comes packed with missions and tasks that you can complete to earn credits (it’s unclear what they can be used for) and join the overall experience, according to The OC Register.

