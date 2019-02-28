LOGAN — An investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has led to child pornography charges against a Logan man.

Zachary Peter Stocker, 28, was charged Thursday in Cache County's 1st District Court with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to a Cache County Jail booking report, agents from Homeland Security in Ogden received information in December from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "regarding an individual believed to be living in the Logan, Utah area who had been exchanging images and videos of child pornography with another Kik user."

Canadian authorities came across Stocker "as part of a broader child-exploitation investigation," the report states.

At least five videos were exchanged by Stocker and another person using the Kik app, according to the report.

On Feb. 14, a search warrant was served on Stocker's residence.

"During the course of the warrant, numerous devices were recovered which are or will be analyzed. One of the devices analyzed revealed numerous images of child pornography. Specifically, the device in question contained over 100 images of child pornography," the report states.