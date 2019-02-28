SALT LAKE CITY — It takes a lot of work to get that toned, God of Thunder look for Marvel’s Thor. Chris Hemsworth reportedly worked out one to two hours a day, five days a week with high-weight bodybuilder training and intense cardio to look the part.

This week, actor Jack Black took to social media to try his hand at the Thor workout, charming the web as only Jack Black can.

What happened: On Tuesday, Black posted a side-by-side video of himself and Hemsworth attempting one of Hemsworth’s workouts, which includes dragging weights, kicking and boxing.

“Mixing it up. Get creative. Keep moving. Variety is key!” Black captioned the video, mimicking one of Hemsworth’s tweets about his routine.

Black added, “Who did it better?”

Hemsworth weighed in on Black’s routine, responding to the video with “Haha you legend,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Social media response: Black’s fans were also quick to jump in as virtual gym buddies and cheer Black on.

When Thor couldn't get the job done... pic.twitter.com/KxE9XvH5EL — Owen Kennedy (@OwenKennedy17) February 26, 2019

Jack Black 100% of the time pic.twitter.com/18sIGpeoJb — V R (@TimeyWimeyRiver) February 26, 2019

My husband just texted me from the gym, I sent him this so he can study your form Mr. Black — christine conklin (@dr_willywampa) February 27, 2019

The only man that can stop Thanos. — God Hates Figs (@JonathanShrek) February 27, 2019

Hemsworth's new fitness app: Hemsworth recently released a health and fitness app called Centr, which means fans can also hop on the Thor workout bandwagon.

According to the LA Times, the app “gives subscribers access to workouts, recipes and meditations from the pros (Hemsworth) has worked with over the years.”

To see more of Black’s routine, visit his new YouTube channel JablinskiGames, which launched two months ago.