TOOELE — A former Tooele police officer accused of having sexual relations with a man on federal parole is facing a felony charge.

Derik L. Dudley, 24, of Tooele, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with custodial sexual relations, a third-degree felony.

Between Dec. 1, 2017, and April 2018, Dudley, while employed as an officer with the Tooele Police Department, "engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual who was on federal parole and currently supervised by the federal government," according to charging documents.

Both the officer and the man who was on parole were interviewed and admitted to sexual contact, the charges state. Dudley resigned from Tooele police in April 2018, according to court documents.

In February, Dudley interviewed for a job with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the charges state, and during that interview, "the defendant admitted to SLCPD that he had engaged in sex with the federal parolee while employed as a TCPD officer."

Tooele officials were notified of the interview and Dudley was charged. Salt Lake City police said Thursday that Dudley was not hired by their department.