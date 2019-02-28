SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” launched its eighth season on Thursday morning, and pirates remain at the heart of it.

The new season — which gives access to new rewards, items and locations for about 90 days — launched with a new focus on tropical weather, pirates and an active volcano, among other things.

The game also included a slew of new challenges for the opening week.

One of the most difficult challenges tasks players with finding seven pirate camps from throughout the map.

How to find them: Finding the pirate camps can be relatively straightforward if you know what you’re looking for in the game, according to Forbes. The forts look like “ramshackle buildings with a flag on top.”

According to Forbes, you can find these camps in specific locations:

Above Lazy Lagoon, near where Lazy Links used to be.

Southwest of the massive volcano.

In the middle of the map, southeast of Loot Lake.

Northwest of Paradise Palm.

Southwest of Salty Springs.

Northwest of Shifty Shifts and southwest of Tilted Towers, just above the frozen lake.

Just to the west of Pleasant Park.

For a better idea of these locations, view the map below:

