SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” launched its eighth season on Thursday morning, and pirates remain at the heart of it.
The new season — which gives access to new rewards, items and locations for about 90 days — launched with a new focus on tropical weather, pirates and an active volcano, among other things.
The game also included a slew of new challenges for the opening week.
One of the most difficult challenges tasks players with finding seven pirate camps from throughout the map.
How to find them: Finding the pirate camps can be relatively straightforward if you know what you’re looking for in the game, according to Forbes. The forts look like “ramshackle buildings with a flag on top.”
According to Forbes, you can find these camps in specific locations:
- Above Lazy Lagoon, near where Lazy Links used to be.
- Southwest of the massive volcano.
- In the middle of the map, southeast of Loot Lake.
- Northwest of Paradise Palm.
- Southwest of Salty Springs.
- Northwest of Shifty Shifts and southwest of Tilted Towers, just above the frozen lake.
- Just to the west of Pleasant Park.
For a better idea of these locations, view the map below:
