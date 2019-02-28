SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” launched its eighth season on Thursday morning, and a handful of new weekly challenges came along with it.

“Fortnite” — the battle royale game that is free to play — launches a new season about every 90 days, which gives gamers access to new map locations, reward items and themes. The new season will apparently have a pirate and tropical theme, which includes an active volcano with lava running through the map.

Challenge: One of the newest challenges for season eight's opening week tasks gamers with visiting giant faces in a desert, the jungle and the snow, which references all three major biomes in the “Fortnite” world.

To find the jungle face, you’ll want to land over in the northeastern corner of the map outside of Wailing Woods, according to Forbes.

There are more locations for these faces throughout the map, according to Cultured Vultures.

You can find the other one west of Lazy Lagoon on rocks that are closer to the ground.

You can find the other one east of Happy Hamlet. It appears to be a giant ice face.

There’s another one south of Paradise Palms on a high cliff near the water.

Week 1 – All Giant Faces locations via /r/FortNiteBR https://t.co/mmyzqeZo6E pic.twitter.com/u81iXKvDt4 — FortNite FTW (@FortNite_FTW_) February 28, 2019

Read more: “Fortnite” launched its eighth season with a host of changes to its map, including the destruction of Lazy Links and Tomato Town and the addition of Sunny Steps and the return of Risky Reels.