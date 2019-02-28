SALT LAKE CITY — Ever since the smash success of “Pokemon Go,” Harry Potter fans have been clamoring for their own version of the augmented reality game.

Now, according to Warner Brothers, that game will be a reality, and it’s scheduled for release this summer.

What happened: In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Warner Bros Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara was asked what new technology projects were in the works at Warner Bros. and mentioned that a "Harry Potter" game is slated for release in summer 2019.

Tsujihara said, “The one that’s the closest is this 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' (augmented reality) video game project coming out this summer from Niantic, the maker of "Pokemon Go.'"

The “Pokemon Go” team debuted the new game in a trailer last November, but no word had been said until now on when that game was expected for release.

About the game: The homepage of the “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” website reads, “Please resist the urge to panic. Traces of magic are appearing across the Muggle world without warning and in a rather chaotic manner. We worry it is only a matter of time before even the most incurious Muggles catch wind of it. We call on all witches and wizards to help contain the Calamity or risk the worst of times since You Know Who. Brush up on your spells, get your wand ready, and enlist immediately.”

From what it sounds like, the game will push users into finding and “containing” traces of magic that have seeped into the muggle world.

For more information about “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” visit the game website and “enlist” to receive updates.

“Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” will release summer 2019.