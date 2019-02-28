CEDAR CITY — The 4A girls basketball tournament continues today at Southern Utah University. Watch the games live here.

First round

Bonneville 42, Sky View 39 | Box score

Uintah 58, Desert Hills 50 | Box score

Spanish Fork 64, Dixie 63 | Box score | Replay

Ridgeline 61, Juan Diego 44 | Box score

Lehi 49, Pine View 44 | Box score

Green Canyon 58, Tooele 26 | Box score

Stansbury 49, Logan 41 | Box score

Cedar 53, Salem Hills 31 | Box score

Thursday's quarterfinals





Bonneville (18-5) vs. Uintah (14-8), 4:30 p.m.

Spanish Fork (17-4) vs. Ridgeline (20-3), 5:50 p.m.

Lehi (20-3) vs. Green Canyon (19-3), 7:30 p.m.

Stansbury (14-9) vs. Cedar (22-0), 9:10 p.m.