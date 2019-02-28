CEDAR CITY — The 4A girls basketball tournament continues today at Southern Utah University. Watch the games live here.
4A state title up for grabs thanks to deep and talented classification
First round
Bonneville 42, Sky View 39 | Box score
Uintah 58, Desert Hills 50 | Box score
Spanish Fork 64, Dixie 63 | Box score | Replay
Ridgeline 61, Juan Diego 44 | Box score
Lehi 49, Pine View 44 | Box score
Green Canyon 58, Tooele 26 | Box score
Stansbury 49, Logan 41 | Box score
Cedar 53, Salem Hills 31 | Box score
Thursday's quarterfinals
Bonneville (18-5) vs. Uintah (14-8), 4:30 p.m.
Spanish Fork (17-4) vs. Ridgeline (20-3), 5:50 p.m.
Lehi (20-3) vs. Green Canyon (19-3), 7:30 p.m.
Stansbury (14-9) vs. Cedar (22-0), 9:10 p.m.