With the BYU basketball team nearing the end of its regular season, eyes are already turning to the future. Last year, BYU star Elijah Bryant left the program early to pursue a professional career, as did Eric Mika before him. Now, much of Cougar Nation is wondering if junior Yoeli Childs will do likewise. Insiders Jeff Call, Dick Harmon and Brandon Gurney debate the possibility. They also look back at last week’s setbacks to San Francisco and Gonzaga and ahead to the WCC tourney, which begins next week. Finally, they weigh in on the football team’s spring camp, which, if you can believe it, starts Monday. What are the big storylines? That and more on this week’s episode.

