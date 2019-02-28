OGDEN — Pleasant Grove passed the quarterfinal game against Herriman, 63-42, and will move on to a semifinal game on Friday against Fremont.

Herriman scored on five of their first six possessions. Before the Vikings settled down and began playing with their usual intensity, the Mustangs had a comfortable lead at the end of the opening break, 14-7. The Vikings turned the ball over their first five possessions which turned into Herriman's first 6 points.

The second period was a bit more productive for the Vikings. At the halftime break, the Vikings had scored 10 more points but Herriman scored 12, making the score at the half 26-17 for the Mustangs. Instead of being down 7, the Vikings were down 9. Time for both teams to make adjustments.

After one of the Viking's season games, head coach Randy McAllister made the comment that, "Basketball is one of those games you have to come and play every game with all you've got." Whatever fire he and his assistants used, it worked quite well. During the third period, Viking defense lit up and held the Mustangs to 12 points while the Vikings dropped in 21 points. The score at the end of the third period had Pleasant Grove and Herriman all tied up at 38 apiece.

With the Viking's recovery well in gear, their defense continued through the final period, holding the Mustangs to 4 points while the Vikings' swarming coverage transitioned into 25 points in Pleasant Grove's favor, with 19 of Pleasant Grove's 25 foul points coming in the second half with 11 in the final period. The final score was 63-42.

Coach McAllister said, "That is a tough team." Assistant Viking coach Derek Scoville added, "That was not a 20 point win, that was very close single point win. That is our toughest game so far. Welcome to the post-season playoffs."

Blake Freeland, Herriman's big man in the middle, scored 14 points on one trey, four field goals and two free throws. Senior guard Jael Vaughn added 10 points on five field goals.

Pleasant Grove's scoring machine on the night was junior guard, Kael Mikkelsen with 23 points with 11 of them from the charity line, 9 in the second half. Senior guard Casey Brown added 18 points.

"Props to these kids for focusing so well for the whole game after having such a tough beginning to start with," Scoville said.

Pleasant Grove will next play Fremont in the semifinals on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.