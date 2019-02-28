Richard Shotwell, Invision
FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles. Chicago police say they're interviewing two "persons of interest" who surveillance photos show were in the downtown area where Smollett says he was attacked last month. A police spokesman said Thursday the two men aren't considered suspects but may have been in the area at the time Smollett says he was attacked. Smollett says two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs before beating him and putting a rope around his neck on Jan. 29. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Jussie Smollett story showed America the danger of instant certainty. How can we slow all the hot takes? Read more.

Can the government fund a 40-foot cross? Here’s what the Supreme Court saidduring Wednesday's oral arguments.

The Los Angeles Clippers run into roadblocks while losing to the Utah Jazz in Swat Lake City. Read more.

Who won “The Masked Singer”? Here’s what happened on the season finale.

This is what Utah’s congressional delegation has to say about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

  • Takeaways from Donald Trump's abruptly ended summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un | USA Today
  • Kashmir conflict is in the hands of two populist leaders with political agendas | CNN
  • 5 revelations from Cohen: 2017 checks, 'Catch-And-Kill,' possible book deal | NPR
  • The king of Pyongyang | BBC News
  • Kifafa: The mystery of East Africa’s ‘nodding disease’ | BBC News
