SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 28.
A look at our top headlines:
The Jussie Smollett story showed America the danger of instant certainty. How can we slow all the hot takes? Read more.
Can the government fund a 40-foot cross? Here’s what the Supreme Court saidduring Wednesday's oral arguments.
The Los Angeles Clippers run into roadblocks while losing to the Utah Jazz in Swat Lake City. Read more.
Who won “The Masked Singer”? Here’s what happened on the season finale.
This is what Utah’s congressional delegation has to say about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.
Read more from our featured columnists, writers and voices:
- Boyd Matheson: What will it take to find authentic populism?
- Carmen Rasmusen Herbert: Lady Gaga explains 'Shallow' meaning and it's deeper than you think
- Guest opinion: Would everyone love who was behind the Cosmo mask?
- Erin Stewart: The mind-numbing truth of parenthood
- Jay Evensen: Don't freak over Utah's small quakes. Well, maybe just a little
A look at our most-read stories:
News from the U.S. and world:
