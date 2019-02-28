CEDAR — The 4A boys basketball tournament continues today at Southern Utah University. Watch the games live here.Comment on this story
First round
Sky View 50, Juan Diego 41 | Box score
Dixie 66, Lehi 50 | Box score
Payson 70, Hurricane 53 | Box score
Green Canyon 69, Stansbury 66 | Box score
Orem 74, Canyon View 56 | Box score
Bear River 68, Tooele 55 | Box score | Replay
Bonneville 45, Logan 44 | Box score
Thursday's quarterfinals
Sky View (13-9) vs. Dixie (18-5), 9:30 a.m.
Payson (15-9) vs. Green Canyon (18-5), 11:10 a.m.
Orem (18-4) vs. Bear River (19-6), 12:50 p.m.
Bonneville (16-5) vs. Pine View (14-8), 2:30 p.m.