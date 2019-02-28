Deseret News
CEDAR — The 4A boys basketball tournament continues today at Southern Utah University. Watch the games live here.

4A team playoff capsules

First round

Sky View 50, Juan Diego 41 | Box score

Dixie 66, Lehi 50 | Box score

Payson 70, Hurricane 53 | Box score

Green Canyon 69, Stansbury 66 | Box score

Orem 74, Canyon View 56 | Box score

Bear River 68, Tooele 55 | Box score | Replay

Bonneville 45, Logan 44 | Box score

Thursday's quarterfinals


Sky View (13-9) vs. Dixie (18-5), 9:30 a.m.

Payson (15-9) vs. Green Canyon (18-5), 11:10 a.m.

Orem (18-4) vs. Bear River (19-6), 12:50 p.m.

Bonneville (16-5) vs. Pine View (14-8), 2:30 p.m.

