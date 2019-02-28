In 2017, the FBI inserted itself into college basketball, shocking the sports world and promising to curb corruption in college basketball. The FBI announced that four NCAA basketball assistant coaches had been arrested and it appeared as if the college basketball world was going to come crashing down on itself. A year later, and mostly nothing has happened to cause change in the college basketball world, but that could be changing.

Arizona has been one school wrapped up in scandal. Wildcats' assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was one of the coaches involved in the NCAA scandal and was indicted by a federal grand jury due to bribery charges, which he pleaded guilty to. Head coach Sean Miller is also in hot water, and will be subpoenaed in an upcoming federal college basketball corruption trial, according to Yahoo Sports.

When a reporter from a Phoenix news station asked Miller about the subpoena, Miller shut him down quickly.

"No comment. You can drive back to Phoenix," Miller said.

One day after reports surfaced that Arizona Men's Basketball Coach Sean Miller will be subpoenaed for a federal trial related to college basketball, I tried to ask him about it 2x today. At one point he told me "No comment. You can drive back to Phoenix." @abc15 @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/gdezPSae89 — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) February 26, 2019

New installment of Canzano's Pac-12 series

Oregonian reporter John Canzano published a new piece in his series about the Pac-12 conference. The new article takes a look at the conference's new initiative to find a private equity partner, which could give the conference as much as $500 million.

Here's Canzano on what an equity firm could be looking for:

"Potential partners will ask tough questions and cut costs. That’s what companies do when they’re looking to turn a profit and maximize value. Also, they’ll want to be more than a silent (10 percent) partner. They’ll want control. And that’s how a proposal of $500 million for 10 percent dwindles into a counter-offer of significantly less in cash in exchange for 51 percent control.

Private-equity money isn’t cheap.

A sophisticated firm won’t let public-records laws get in the way of a dig into the financials. It will want a favorable valuation. It will ask for an industry-standard 11-15 percent return on a $500 million investment. The conference athletic directors, who were promised a windfall when the network was formed, will hear that and fall over laughing, kicking their feet at the ceiling."

Other links

And finally...

