Would you object if your haircut suddenly cost 1.75 percent more because of a state sales tax?

How about if it cost 3.1 percent more?

Would either amount make you wait a little longer between cuts? Would either entice you to find someone else to do the job — perhaps a neighbor who would cut your hair in his or her home for a fee without worrying about taxes?

These are hardly trivial questions as Utah lawmakers get set to turn the finals days of the 2019 general session into a pell-mell race to reform taxes before the bell sounds, under the premise that if they tax more things, they can lower the overall rate and still collect as much.

It’s time for a few observations:

Perception is everything. You, the general public, will hear that the sales tax is dropping, but will it really seem like a tax cut if a variety of things that used to be tax-free, such as haircuts or things your handyman does, suddenly are taxed? The art of convincing you about a tax cut likely becomes harder as the size of that cut shrinks. Originally, Gov. Gary Herbert called for reducing the state sales tax from 4.7 percent to 1.75 percent. Now the talk is 3.1 percent, coupled with a small reduction in the income tax. No matter which services become newly subject to the sales tax, consumers are the ones who will pay, and the poorer you are, the greater the impact.

Some lobbyists told me early in the session they worried the services that would be taxed primarily represented businesses run by the working class, from Uber drivers to barbers to gardeners. Legal services and other things provided by wealthier people, they said, would get a pass.

But preliminary reports are that legal and other professional services would be taxed under the bill that’s being drafted. A smaller transfer tax would be added to real estate transactions.

Really, though, the basic premise to these concerns is wrong. It doesn’t matter how wealthy or educated the provider is, the person buying the services is the one who will pay. If you need a divorce or a will or are struggling with probate issues, you would pay more.

And yet when I talk to lawmakers, they say a common refrain from their constituents is, “Please don’t tax my haircut.” For some reason, this has become the focus.

So, for the record, I go to a place that charges $30 for a basic cut (I’ve tried to argue that someone who is nearly bald shouldn’t have to pay as much as someone with a full head of thick hair, but that’s not how it works, apparently.) If my barber had to charge me 1.75 percent more, that would be about 52 cents. If he charges 3.1 percent, it would be 93 cents.

A buck either way wouldn’t matter much to most people, or would it? How about other, more expensive services? Would people look for ways to pay under the table, without having to hassle with taxes?

By now, you might have the impression that I’m opposed to “broadening the base,” as this new tax plan is being described. That’s not true.

Utah’s lawmakers face a real challenge. The economy is changing. Our smartphones have replaced a lot of items we used to buy and pay sales taxes on, from music players to video machines. A lot of people today hire lawn care services instead of buying lawn mowers. In urban areas, some young adults may be more prone to summon an Uber than to buy their own car.

Even in a booming economy, sales tax revenues aren’t growing as they should. But there is no easy way, politically, to reform it all.

State Senate President Stuart Adams sounded a bit like a condemned man on Wednesday.

“I don’t know that I like any of the numbers,” he said. “I wish we could leave it (the sales tax) the same, in reality, if we could. But the fact that we have a problem means we can’t do that.”

Then he added, “From the very beginning, I don’t think any of us liked having to do this.”

But, like it or not, they are; and they’re going to do it with precious little time left on the Legislature’s 45-day clock. That leads to another question. Will there be time for everyone with a head of hair to be heard?