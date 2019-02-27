SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the pharmaceutical companies' executives will face questions from the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday about drug prices, The Wall Street Journal reports.

And, according to Forbes, members of the committee have received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the firms' political action committees.

Forbes reviewed data from the Federal Election Commission between 2009 and 2018. The data showed that PACs from AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb,, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer and Sanofi — which will appear before the committee — gave close to $1.6 million to 27 out of 28 members of the committee.

A large portion of that money went to six senators, who reportedly received $100,000 or more from the PACs in the last 10 years.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey received the most with $121,500.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo received $119,000.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman received $113,000.

Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson received $107,000.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott received $101,000.

Delaware Sen. Tom Carpenter received $100,000.

Hot seat: Pharmaceutical executives are facing questions about prescription drugs' rising costs, Yahoo! Finance reports.

"There is no question that researchers and doctors have developed treatments and cures for disease where there was no such cures or treatments. Such innovations take time and money ... but we're all trying to understand the sticker shock that many drugs generate," said Finance Committee chairman Chuck Grassley.