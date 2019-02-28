SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Trek: Discovery” is coming back.

CBS All Access announced Wednesday that “Star Trek: Discovery” will return for a third season.

Michelle Paradise (one of the show’s current executive producers) is joining the show as a co-showrunner, working with Alex Kurtzman.

The change marks the fifth showrunner for the show, according to The Verge. Bryan Fuller previously left the project, while Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg were fired for disputes and complaints from other writers. Kurtzman will oversee “Star Trek” projects for several years at CBS, though.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running 'Star Trek: Discovery.'”

More “Star Trek” shows are in the works over at CBS, according to Engadget. There will be a show with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) at the helm, as well as an animated comedy show called “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Not to mention, there will be a “Discovery” spin-off show starring Michelle Yeoh.