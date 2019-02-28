SALT LAKE CITY — Topher Grace has released a new “Star Wars” trailer that runs five minutes long and includes all 10 “Star Wars” films.

Grace, known for his role on “That '70s Show,” tweeted the trailer on Tuesday with the caption, “10 movies. 2 nerds. 1 weekend (when our wives were out of town.)”

The trailer previews the entire “Star Wars” franchise. And it’s up-to-date since it includes the recent “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Grace made the trailer with the help of editor Jeff Yorkes, who celebrated the idea of a mega-trailer.

"Why don’t studios make 'mega-trailers,' tying all the movies of one franchise together, reminding you why you fell in love in the first place? … Well, that’s what my pal @tophergrace and I thought," Yorkes tweeted.

The trailer, titled “Star Wars: Always,” includes emotional cues from the films. It's not just a mess of clips from the movie spliced together, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch the trailer below:

Flashback: In 2012, Grace went viral for editing the “Star Wars” prequels into one 85-minute movie, according to SlashFilm.