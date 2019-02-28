SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” released four images in the last week to tease its upcoming eighth season, and apparently, they have a larger message about the upcoming season.

Since Sunday, “Fortnite” has released four images to tease its upcoming season. The photos included one of a pirate hook, a snake, a dragon and a banana.

When all four images are connected together, the photo shows what appears to be a skull and crossbones.

Here's the complete image of all four Season 8 teasers! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/JLM952boz8 — Fortnite News - fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) February 27, 2019

But, according to Forbes writer Dave Thier, the image says something about “Fortnite.”

“My eye is immediately drawn to that little banana scamp there in the lower-left teaser, which sort of captures ‘Fortnite’ in a single instance,” Thier said. “Here we have a world rife with drama: pirates, dragons and a great, gaping maw of a fiery skull and crossbones. And then here at the center, we have a kind of stunned looking banana-man. Such is ‘Fortnite.’”

Thier explains that “Fortnite” often includes a dramatic event to kick off its new seasons — like when Sgt. Winter invaded the island along with the Ice King wreaking havoc for season seven — before things calm down and become more lighthearted throughout the rest of the season.

“We'll likely see a new biome, we'll likely see a host of secrets and buried treasure, and we'll likely see some funny guys dressed as bananas,” Thier wrote. “Epic seems to really be emphasizing the search for secrets in this season, and there are probably going to be at least a couple that show their faces tomorrow morning, as well as some that show up a little bit later.”

“Fortnite” announced that the game will be under downtime beginning at 4 a.m. ET on Thursday. After the update, season eight begins for all gamers.