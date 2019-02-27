SALT LAKE CITY — Two former University of Maryland basketball players are suing Epic Games for the “Fortnite” emote dance move called “Running Man.”

The dance move allegedly copies a move that the two players created and made popular in 2016, according to The Verge. The two players’ complaint says Epic violated copyright infringement and players’ publicity rights by using the dance move.

The players, Jaylen Brantley and Jared Nickens, say Epic has “consistently sought to exploit African-American talent, in particular in 'Fortnite,' by copying their dances and movement.”

Brantley and Nickens created the “Running Man Challenge” back in 2016. The two say that the “Running Man” dance emote is “synonymous” with their viral challenge and that Epic shouldn’t have the right to copy them without their permission or compensation.

Here are two videos. One shows the emote, the other shows the challenge:

Epic Games está sendo processada por usar uma dança em Fortnite (de novo). Desta vez, é o emote "Running Man" que está causando polêmica

However: Brantley and Nickens didn’t necessarily create the Running Man challenge. According to Fader, the dance move began in New Jersey clubs. And Brantley previously told Sports Illustrated that learned the dance somewhere else.

“Jared (Nickens) came up to me and was like, hey, let me show you something," Brantley said. "Some kid he knew from Jersey was doing the dance to that song. We were like hey let’s just make a funny video and try to make people laugh.”

Not alone: There have been several others who have filed lawsuits with Epic Games for allegedly stealing dance moves. As I wrote for the Deseret News, rappers 2 Milly and BlocBoy JB both recently filed claims about allegedly stolen dance moves. The “Backpack Kid” did too.

Most notably: Alfonso Ribeiro from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” filed a lawsuit that alleged Epic Games stole the Carlton dance move in an emote. But he didn’t receive copyright for the Carlton dance, which may pose legal problems for Ribeiro’s case, according to my report.