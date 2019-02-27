SALT LAKE CITY — The Jazz entered Wednesday night with just a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers. Fortunately, they were able to pull off a comeback victory.

Here are four takeaways from the Jazz's 111-105 win:

With 2:53 remaining and the Jazz up 100-96, Joe Ingles got a loose ball behind the 3-point line, rose up and sank the shot to put the Jazz up by seven.

The Jazz had a sloppy start to Wednesday night's game, trailing the Clippers by as many as 17 points in the first half.

Donovan Mitchell scored only 4 points in the first quarter, all of which came from free throws. However, he picked up his game and ended the night with 32 points.

The Jazz outrebounded the Clippers by nine and had six more assists than the Clippers.

With the Jazz's win they are now 1.5 games ahead of the Clippers for sixth in the Western Conference. They are 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for fifth.

Next 3:

Thursday, Feb. 28, at Denver (42-18), 8:30 p.m. MDT

Saturday, March 2, vs. Milwaukee (46-14), 7 p.m. MDT

Monday, March 4, vs. New Orleans (27-35), 7 p.m. MDT