SALT LAKE CITY — With 9.4 seconds remaining Monday in his team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and his Los Angeles Clippers leading 121-112, Doc Rivers called a timeout.

The Clippers coach didn’t want to talk to his team. He wanted to address the crowd, which he made abundantly clear when he grabbed the microphone from the P.A. announcer.

“Dirk! Dirk!” Rivers enthusiastically said in the mic while encouraging the Staples Center crowd to give Dirk Nowitzki some love. “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go! One of the greatest of all time, Dirk Nowitzki!”

It was a classy gesture — one of the neatest things you’ll ever see an opposing coach do — to honor the future Hall of Famer, who could be in his final season, that won’t soon be forgotten.

Doc Rivers takes the PA mic with 9.4 seconds left to urge the LA crowd to cheer on Dirk Nowitzki



"One of the greatest players of all time! Let's go!" pic.twitter.com/Vrijs3EBAU — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) February 26, 2019

Rivers didn’t stop the action Wednesday night at Vivint Arena to honor any of the Jazz players — not even former Clipper Joe Ingles. Before tipoff, he told reporters that his move Monday was spontaneous and explained his reasoning for the unique way of honoring Nowitzki.

“It was about Dirk. That was not for me. Dirk deserves it,” Rivers said. “He’s one of the greatest players in our history. It’s rare when you get that opportunity. I honestly was just sitting there and looked at the clock. We’re going to win — that helped, too — and so I just did it. …

“Dirk is out on the floor and I’m thinking, ‘This is the last time Dirk is going to play here.’ That’s honestly what I thought and I thought it would be nice if the fans could give him a good send-off.”

Like their coach, they certainly did.

Nowitzki, who waved to the crowd and gave a thumbs-up to Rivers, hasn’t officially announced his retirement. The 40-year-old scored a season-high 15 against Utah on Saturday in a performance that would be his final showing in Salt Lake City if he indeed hangs up his basketball shoes after his 20th season.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder didn’t publicly celebrate Nowitzki but spoke highly of the big German.

“There still isn’t anyone like him,” Snyder said of the 7-footer with a sweet jump shot. “It’s hard to do (his career) justice adequately. Watching him throughout the course of his career, you feel you’ve been treated.”