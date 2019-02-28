PROVO, Utah — The BYU women’s swim and dive teams had 10 women earn Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Conference awards after their performances at the 2019 MPSF Championships.
“These awards are a great way to represent BYU’s conference achievements in the water,” BYU head coach John Brooks said.
Swimmer Makayla Cazier and diver Kaela Call claimed three honors: one first-team and two second-team standings each. Adia London also earned second-team honors in all diving events. Gwen Gustafson followed with two first-team awards, while divers Morgan Paul and Kennedy Cribbs earned two second-team awards apiece.
First and second teams are determined by the placings in the MPSF Championships individual and relay events. The top three finishers in each individual event and the first-place relay team are awarded first-team All-Conference. Second-team honors are earned by placing fourth through eighth in the individual events or on the second- and third-place relay teams.
Overall, the BYU women earned five first-team awards and 15 second-team awards out of the 10 athletes honored.
A complete list of all BYU women swimmer and diver honorees are listed below.
First Team
WomenEvent
Kaela Call, Platform
Makayla Cazier, 400 IM
Gwen Gustafson, 50 Free, 100 Free
Brynn Sproul, 200 Back
Second Team
WomenEvent
Kaela Call, 1 Meter, 3-Meter
Makayla Cazier, 100 Back, 200 IM
Tiare Coker, 100 Fly
Kennedy Cribbs, 3-Meter, Platform
Adia London, 1-Meter, 3-Meter, Platform
Mariah Lindsay, 200 Breast
Morgan Mellow, Platform
Morgan Paul, 1-Meter, 3-Meter
Brynn Sproul, 100 Back