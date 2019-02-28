PROVO, Utah — The BYU women’s swim and dive teams had 10 women earn Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Conference awards after their performances at the 2019 MPSF Championships.

“These awards are a great way to represent BYU’s conference achievements in the water,” BYU head coach John Brooks said.

Swimmer Makayla Cazier and diver Kaela Call claimed three honors: one first-team and two second-team standings each. Adia London also earned second-team honors in all diving events. Gwen Gustafson followed with two first-team awards, while divers Morgan Paul and Kennedy Cribbs earned two second-team awards apiece.

First and second teams are determined by the placings in the MPSF Championships individual and relay events. The top three finishers in each individual event and the first-place relay team are awarded first-team All-Conference. Second-team honors are earned by placing fourth through eighth in the individual events or on the second- and third-place relay teams.

Overall, the BYU women earned five first-team awards and 15 second-team awards out of the 10 athletes honored.

A complete list of all BYU women swimmer and diver honorees are listed below.

First Team

WomenEvent

Kaela Call, Platform

Makayla Cazier, 400 IM

Gwen Gustafson, 50 Free, 100 Free

Brynn Sproul, 200 Back

Second Team

WomenEvent

Kaela Call, 1 Meter, 3-Meter

Makayla Cazier, 100 Back, 200 IM

Tiare Coker, 100 Fly

Kennedy Cribbs, 3-Meter, Platform

Adia London, 1-Meter, 3-Meter, Platform

Mariah Lindsay, 200 Breast

Morgan Mellow, Platform

Morgan Paul, 1-Meter, 3-Meter

Brynn Sproul, 100 Back