Michael Becker, Fox
Monster and host Nick Cannon stand on stage in "The Masked Singer" special two-hour episode “Road to the Finals / Season Finale: The Final Mask is Lifted.”
SALT LAKE CITY — Well, T-Pain had a monstrous performance on “The Masked Singer.”

It was revealed Wednesday night during “The Masked Singer” finale that T-Pain was the Monster after all.

The judges admitted to the Monster that they were unclear who the Monster was. Jamie Foxx received two votes from the judges on Wednesday night’s finale. Tyrese Gibson was another rumored choice by the judges.

Speculation existed for weeks that the Monster was T-Pain or even CeeLo Green. Even Darius Rucker was a consideration. Twitter was split about the Monster’s identity, with many saying he was due to win the competition.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
