SALT LAKE CITY — Well, T-Pain had a monstrous performance on “The Masked Singer.”

It was revealed Wednesday night during “The Masked Singer” finale that T-Pain was the Monster after all.

The judges admitted to the Monster that they were unclear who the Monster was. Jamie Foxx received two votes from the judges on Wednesday night’s finale. Tyrese Gibson was another rumored choice by the judges.

Monster giving me all the feels. #themaskedsinger — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) February 28, 2019

Speculation existed for weeks that the Monster was T-Pain or even CeeLo Green. Even Darius Rucker was a consideration. Twitter was split about the Monster’s identity, with many saying he was due to win the competition.