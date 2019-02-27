SALT LAKE CITY — Well, it's official. The Monster won "The Masked Singer."

On Wednesday night's season finale, The Monster was the final participant to raise a mask, revealing himself to be T-Pain.

Several questions were raised throughout the season about the participants' identities. Twitter thought for a long time that Donny Osmond was the Peacock, while others considered Gladys Knight to be the Bee and CeeLo Green to be the Monster.

🦚 SPOILER ALERT 🦚



No wonder #PeacockMask was such a force on the stage! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/YBujdciorC — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 28, 2019

🐝 SPOILER ALERT 🐝



Keep scrolling if you're not ready to see the celebrity behind the #BeeMask. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/LKGJqVbcnI — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 28, 2019

Season two: "The Masked Singer" was renewed for a second season back at the end of January, as I reported for the Deseret News. "The Masked Singer" was reportedly Fox's highest-rated new series and hung around the top broadcasts across all networks.