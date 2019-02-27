SALT LAKE CITY — The Peacock was finally unmasked on Wednesday night's finale of "The Masked Singer."

And, yes, it was Donny Osmond.

No wonder #PeacockMask was such a force on the stage! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/YBujdciorC — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 28, 2019

During the live broadcast, the Peacock was revealed to be Osmond after he placed second behind the Monster.

He revealed one final clue — a beehive symbolizes where he is from. Utah is the Beehive State.

We love it when our masks have a good time! 🙂 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/YbtnN834ds — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 28, 2019