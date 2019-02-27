SALT LAKE CITY — The Peacock was finally unmasked on Wednesday night's finale of "The Masked Singer."
And, yes, it was Donny Osmond.
- During the live broadcast, the Peacock was revealed to be Osmond after he placed second behind the Monster.
- He revealed one final clue — a beehive symbolizes where he is from. Utah is the Beehive State.
- Osmond's reveal comes after weeks of speculation that Osmond was the Peacock. Several clues — from his mention of a wig to his Michael Jackson friendship to even a mention of a tattoo — pointed to Osmond wearing the Peacock mask.
- All those theories were basically confirmed when Osmond's sister, Marie Osmond, told Access Live that she instructed her brother not to be so obvious with his clues. Though she walked back the statement, it proved to be true in the end.