SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like the Gladys Knight theories were right.

During Wednesday night's season finale of "The Masked Singer," the Bee was unmasked and revealed to be Gladys Knight.

She sang "I Can't Make You Love Me" during the episode. The Bee placed third in the competition behind the Peacock and the Monster.

The reveal came after weeks of speculation that Knight was behind the mask. Twitter specifically began thinking Knight was the Bee after the masked singer revealed she had won 10 Grammy Awards. There was some debate about whether or not that was Knight.

But, in the end, it turns out Knight was the Bee after all.