PROVO, Utah — The BYU men’s swim and dive team finished the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships with 18 Cougars being named 2018-19 All-Conference honorees.

“These awards are a great way to represent BYU’s conference achievements in the water,” BYU head coach John Brooks said.

Senior Payton Sorenson led the team with five honors, including two first-team and three second-team placements. Levi Jensen followed with four second-team honors. Freshman Tama Tuitamaclaimed a first-team award and two second-team awards, while teammates Jared Shaw and Levi Jensen earned three second-team honors apiece. Divers Morgan Cooper and Nathan Gonzales earned an award in each diving event, Cooper taking one first-team and two second-team awards and Gonzales taking three second-team awards.

First and second teams are determined by the placings in the MPSF Championships individual and relay events. The top three finishers in each individual event and the first-place relay team are awarded first-team All-Conference. Second-team honors are earned by placing fourth through eighth in the individual events or on the second- and third-place relay teams.

Overall, the BYU men earned seven first-team awards and 33 second-team awards out of the 18 athletes honored.

A complete list of all BYU men swimmer and diver honorees are listed below.

First Team

MenEvent

Morgan Cooper, 3-Meter

Josue Dominguez, 100-Breast

Bryce Farabee, 1-Meter

Javier Matta, 200 Fly

Payton Sorenson, 50 Free, 100 Free

Tama Tuitama, 400 IM

Second Team

MenEvent

Matt Abernethy, 200 Fly

Morgan Cooper, 1-Meter, Platform

Josue Dominguez, 200 Free Relay

Bryce Farabee, 3-Meter

Nathan Gonzales, 1-Meter, 3-Meter, Platform

Levi Jensen, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay

Cameron Lindsay, 100 Back

Kimble Mahler, Platform

John Morris, 400 IM

Javier Matta, 100 Fly

Kunmi Ogunfeibo, 100 Back, 200 Back

Nathan Rogers, 400 IM, 200 Fly

Jared Shaw, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

James Sorensen, 1650 Free

Ryan Sorensen, 100 Breast, 200 Breast

Payton Sorenson, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Connor Stirling, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Tama Tuitama, 200 IM, 200 Back