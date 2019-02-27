RICHFIELD — It wasn’t a surprise when the Panguitch High School girls’ basketball team blasted West Desert in the opening round of the 1A tournament Wednesday in Richfield.

Panguitch won the game 83-9, but the West Desert Lady Hawks were still smiling at the end.

“Region 20 is the best region, and Panguitch is the best team in that region,” said Molly Reil, West Desert coach.

For her team, the opportunity of traveling to Richfield and playing in the state tournament is something that hasn’t happened since 2006. In fact, the Lady Hawks didn’t even have a team until last season.

“We didn’t make the playoffs last year,” Reil said. “We didn’t win a game. This year we did.”

The West Desert team has a total of six players on it. When one player hit her head during a collision under the hoop, it left no options for substitutions for two quarters of play.

Three of the Lady Hawk players attend West Desert High School, while the other three are students at EskDale — 50 miles away in neighboring Millard County.

“It took a lot of red tape to get us here,” Reil said. She said it took approximately four years of work to re-establish the varsity girls’ basketball team.

“We’ve had people try to tell us to go JV,” Reil said. “Our high school is 50 miles of dirt road away from the nearest town (Delta); no one would come to play us. So we take our humility and play varsity.”

The team is made up of all sophomores, so Reil said she hopes to see them continue to improve. Kayli Baker led the Lady Hawks with five points. Haylie Reil and Kara Conrad both scored two points for West Desert.

“Basketball teaches life skills,” Reil said. She said the lessons learned during practice and on the court are beneficial beyond one’s high school years.

“This is a lot of stress for them,” Reil said. Playing the opening round of the state tournament against one of the top teams in the state could be intimidating for anyone.

“We looked at it as a bonding opportunity for our girls,” Reil said.

Panguitch’s Lady Bobcats hit the court with machine-like efficiency, building a 32-3 edge in the first quarter.

Five of the Lady Bobcats scored in double digits, including Camri Fischer, who drained a pair of downtowners on the way to 16 points.

Brittney Henrie hit three 3-pointers on her way to 14 points. Kapri Orton and Kiesa Miller both posted 11 for the Lady Bobcats, while Mataya Barney ended the game with 10.

Panguitch will face Region 19’s second-place team, Wayne, in a quarterfinals game Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Wayne thumped Tabiona 56-33 earlier in the day.