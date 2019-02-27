SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's only Democrat in Congress voted in support of the bill the U.S. House passed Wednesday requiring background checks on all gun sales, while the state's three Republicans voted against it.

Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said he supported the legislation because background checks are a proven way to stop dangerous people from getting a gun, while not interfering with law-abiding gun owners.

“As a gun owner and a supporter of the Second Amendment, I believe that with rights come responsibilities, including keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, terrorists and domestic abusers," he said.

The House passed the bill 240-190, mostly along party lines. It is expected to face stiff opposition in the Senate.

The legislation would require background checks on all firearm sales in the country. Only licensed gun dealers now must perform background checks for anyone seeking to buy a gun.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, said the bill addresses a "fabricated threat" and makes criminals out of innocent people.

"This equates to nothing more than a false sense of security promoted by those who refuse to address real threats to safety. Congress should turn its attention to finding ways to protect society from criminals," he said.

"Instead, this farcical effort betrays the Second Amendment and would have done nothing to prevent the tragic mass shootings of recent years."

Bishop said safety ought to trump politics and politics ought never trump the Constitution.

GOP Reps. Chris Stewart and John Curtis also voted against the bill.